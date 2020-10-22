Montclair PTA Council Presents ‘How To Raise A Reader’ With Children’s Book Editor Maria Russo

The Montclair PTA Council presents How to Raise a Reader with children’s books editor and former New York Times Review editor and co-author Maria Russo.

Russo will share how to have positive experiences with your child when it comes to literacy, finding books your child will like and releasing yourself from parental academic pressure. The Montclair Public Library will share literacy resources. Q & A session to follow. Zoom will focus on grades K-5, but all are welcome!

October 26th

7:00-8:30PM



Register by October 25th