Montclair Recreation Invites Kids to Create Halloween Poster or Dream Catcher

Montclair’s Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs invites kids to create a funny, spooky, or festive Halloween/Fall poster or dream catcher. The contest is open to all Montclair children up to age 17.

All artwork will be judged and prizes awarded in three age categories; all participants will receive a special treat.

Posters/dreamcatchers will be displayed in the windows at the Montclair Municipal Building.

Please bring your creative artwork to:

Montclair Recreation Department, 205 Claremont Avenue by no later than October 29, 2020.

Please call 973-509-4915 when you arrive. You will be asked to provide your child’s name, age, your home address, phone number and email address.