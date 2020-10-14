Montclair Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases; New Jersey Reports Another 953

Montclair Township Health Department reported that as of Wednesday (10-14-20), the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Montclair increased from 584 to 593; the number of individuals who did not survive remains at 57.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New Jersey as the state prepares for a second wave. Today the state reported 953 new positive cases, pushing its cumulative total to 216,023. New Jersey’s latest jump in COVID-19 cases means the state would qualify for its own coronavirus travel advisory.

A USA Today article explores how hard hit Essex County has been by the coronavirus and racism and the virus together created a “vicious circle,” adding that at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, Essex County was among the top 10 in the country for its death rate from the novel coronavirus.