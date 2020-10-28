Montclair Resident & Volunteer Mentor Recognized for Breast Cancer Survivorship

Belleville, NJ – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month held throughout the month of October, the Essex County Board of Commissioners voted to recognize Montclair resident Cheryl K. Young for her dedicated service to bring awareness and lend support to those suffering from cancer.

An official proclamation was presented to Young on October 13 by the Honorable Robert ‘Bobby” Mercado, Essex County Freeholder in the Main Lobby of the Medical Center, along with her brother, daughter, Dr. Mary Ellen Clyne, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Frank Mazzarella, Chief Continuum of Care Officer; Stacie Newton, Director of Marketing and Public Relations; Javier Alvarez, Director of Patient Experience and Tania Manago, Assistant Director of Patient Experience and Volunteer Services.

A survivor of several forms of cancer – including breast cancer, Young is a volunteer at Clara Maass Medical Center for more than 10 years, mentoring patients that are undergoing treatment. Fifteen years ago, Young was diagnosed with lung cancer which required the removal of her right lung and 18 months later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer requiring a right side lumpectomy and in December 2012 when she was considered a high risk for ovarian cancer, she then required a hysterectomy. In January 30, 2013, she was diagnosed again with lung cancer in her left lung which then left her with 3/4 of a regular lung. She is also the founder of the Preston A Young Cancer Awareness—I am You, Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to cancer education and awareness.

Young’s experience surviving various forms of cancer led her to volunteer to support others facing similar circumstances and she began volunteering several years ago at the Medical Center, where she mentors patients who are affected by Cancer. She has also served as a speaker at various events including a brunch for Cancer Survivors organized every year by Clara Maass and Relay for Life, sponsored by the American Cancer Society.