Montclair State’s Peak Performances Introduces PEAK HD, Launching Oct. 11

Peak Performances and WNET’s ALL ARTS will launch the first season of Peak HD Broadcasts, featuring performances by some of the world’s groundbreaking artists, recorded at the Alexander Kasser Theater at Montclair State University.

Anne Bogart and Elizabeth Streb’s Falling & Loving will be the first Peak HD broadcast on October 11. Peak HD will offer up-close experiences of PEAK performances from the 2019-20 season and will also feature works from the Fall 2020 season.

Martha Graham Dance Company & International Contemporary Ensemble, Richard Alston Dance Company, Gandini Juggling, and Grand Band in a concert that included Julius Eastman’s Gay Guerrilla are some of the other upcoming Peak HD performances.

The broadcasts will be available to stream on the ALL ARTS website and free streaming app.

PEAK will continue staging new works at The Kasser, capturing them for broadcast and, when safe, phasing in in-person audiences.

PEAK Performances and ALL ARTS first conceived PEAK HD in 2019, when Montclair State University made the Alexander Kasser Theater a state-of-the-art live performance broadcast venue by installing multiple robotic video cameras linked to control studios in MSU’s School of Communication and Media.

“The obstacles we’re facing today are catastrophic and coated in painful loss, but this is not new for the performing arts. The performing arts in America are filled with the most tough-minded, forward-thinking, get-it-done people I have ever experienced in the world. So PEAK HD comes as a celebration of the deep, purposeful, important creativity that exists not just in the U.S. but worldwide, and it’s an intense creative process with multiple experienced minds focused on it,” says Jedediah Wheeler, PEAK Performances executive director. “Everybody is welcome. All seats are available. There is no social distancing to the imagination.”

Lineup of Upcoming PEAK HD Broadcasts

Falling & Loving, October 11, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Martha Graham Dance Company, November 8, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Gandini Juggling and Alexander Whitley, December 13, 2020, 8 p.m.

Grand Band, January 10, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Richard Alston Dance Company, February 14, 2021, at 8 p.m.

For more information visit peakperfs.org.