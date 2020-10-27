Montclair’s Bobbi Brown Launches New Beauty Line – Jones Road

Montclair’s makeup mogul Bobbi Brown is back doing what she’s known best for — bringing out natural beauty through cosmetics.

Brown’s new beauty line, Jones Road, has been dubbed “no makeup” makeup. Brown has taken a lifetime of beauty expertise and created an edited collection of high-performance, multi-purpose essentials.

“I created my original brand in the 90s. Things are different today,” said Brown. “Women shop differently; there is a new definition of what beauty is. Imperfect is beautiful. Jones Road celebrates that.”

Brown stepped down from her namesake company in 2016, after 25 years.

Brown said the celebration of brand’s 25th anniversary was a milestone “that made me realize it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures.”

Brown has kept very busy with a variety of new ventures. She and husband Steve Plofker opened their boutique inn, The George in 2018. She also taught makeup classes on the Master Class platform.

But all along, she wanted to return to creating makeup – her first love.

“It has always been my philosophy that makeup should enhance your natural features, not cover them up and Jones Road does just that,” says Brown on her JustBobbi lifestyle platform.

Jones Road offers clean formulations for all skin tones and all ages. The launch collection, available online at Jones Road Beauty, ranges in price from $22 for a lip gloss to $38 for Miracle Balm. The full line of products include:

Miracle Balm: Available in 4 shades (including transparent), Miracle Balm is a light-reflecting superproduct that moisturizes and imparts soft-focus glow wherever needed—cheekbones, forehead, anywhere. With the help of nourishing skin-boosters like argan oil and Vitamin E, this is makeup and skin care in one. (50g/1.75oz, $38)

The Mascara: The formula that no clean brand has achieved before now. This clean, actually-ultra-black mascara volumizes, lengthens, and leaves lashes full and soft. No flaking, clumping, smearing. A curved wand builds dramatic, non-wimpy definition. (14.7g/0.51oz, $26)

Cool Gloss: Available in five shades, this softening gloss is a reinvention of lip gloss. Melts into lips to plump and awaken with natural peppermint. Cool Gloss is a multi-tasker that can also be tapped onto cheeks for tint and shine. (14ml/0.47fl oz, $22)

Just A Sec eye shadow: This luminescent lid tint is not a powder, not a cream, not a mousse, and not a gel. The hybrid formula is crease-proof and buildable—and can be used anywhere, not just on lids. (3.0g/0.10oz, available in the Start-Up Kit)

The Best Pencil: A highly pigmented pencil is based on 1970s ultra-dense formulas—but updated to be clean and performing. Can be blended, smoked, or drawn in a crisp graphic line. (1.14g/0.04oz, available in the Start-Up Kit)

The Best Eyeshadow: A powder-but-never-powdery, anyone-can-blend, high-pigment eyeshadow that can be diffused with a fluffy brush for a smokey eye—and once it sets, it stays put. (4.0g/0.14oz, available in the Start-Up Kit)

Start-Up Kit: A collection of essentials in universally-flattering hues. The Start-Up Kit includes Cool Gloss in Original, The Best Pencil in Black, The Best Eyeshadow in Dark Brown, and Just A Sec in Golden Peach. ($68)