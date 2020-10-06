Montclair’s Cuban Pete’s Violates COVI9-19 Dining Restrictions For Third Time

Montclair’s Cuban Pete’s got a mention again in Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 briefing Monday. Cuban Pete’s was issued a summons for violating the executive order compliance for being well in excess of the capacity limit, according to New Jersey State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan.
Cuban Pete’s was first cited for an indoor dining violation in early August and again in late August.
