MontClairVoyant: MPOA’s Marketing Saturation Strains Our Toleration

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Riddle of the day: Can a Montclair-related marketing campaign be too slick and well-funded for its own good?

Sincerely,

Ad Nauseam

Not sure that question is a riddle, but I’ll still answer it with the help of a slick and well-funded multimedia presentation that includes a clip of Edgemont Park’s geese doing the Rumba.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Riddle or not, the Montclair Property Owners Association is saturating local media with ads, sending out tons of texts, and using a PR firm to try to kill rent control it claims would financially hurt many property owners. But doesn’t spending lots of money on marketing make that hurt-financially claim less credible?

Sincerely,

Never-Ending Spending

Especially when compared to the situation of many tenants struggling to pay Montclair rents. In short, the over-the-top MPOA campaign is tone-deaf — even as the dance moves of the aforementioned geese are surprisingly fluid.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Do Edgemont’s waterfowl sing “HONK-y Tonk Women” when they dance?

Sincerely,

Ruby Thursday

Note to MPOA: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Sheesh — three Rolling Stones song references and you’re not even a fan of the band. Moving to another topic, your reaction to the launch of the Quiet Montclair group that’s trying to reduce the use of gas-powered leaf blowers?

Sincerely,

Angie and Angie

Thrilled! Those leaf blowers are noisy and polluting, and rakes are so much better. Plus if your rake loses any teeth, Montclair has a number of expert dentists taking all COVID precautions.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What do you think of the Board of Education taking on a student representative?

Sincerely,

Bea O. Eeeh

Great idea, and great that impressive Montclair High senior Genesis Whitlock was named to that BOE position. She coincidentally has the same name as our school district’s online portal, through which I traveled back to 1486 to see the middle-school grades of Ponce de Leon.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Reminds me of Ponce’s contemporary Christopher Columbus, and the fact that Montclair will now mark October 12 as Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Columbus Day. Another great idea?

Sincerely,

Santa Maria Is Coming to Town

Yes! CC was a brutal bigot. Heck, I feel uneasy when at Montclair’s intersection of Christopher and Columbus. Maybe because I shouldn’t stand in the middle of the street.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of holidays, our district will mark Juneteenth — which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — with a day off on the school calendar. A third great idea?

Sincerely,

Party Like It’s 1865

Absolutely. “Juneteenth” is also the name of a posthumous novel by renowned “Invisible Man” author Ralph Ellison, who I honor by not standing at Montclair’s intersection of Ralph and Ellison because there is no such intersection.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Is it a fourth great idea that our district plans to have in-school “days of action” related to Black Lives Matter in early February?

Sincerely,

First-Rate Second Month

Yes! February is already an important month for three of these four reasons: 1) Rosa Parks’ birthday. 2) Langston Hughes’ birthday. 3) Nina Simone’s birthday. 4) Being peak time for creating snowballs in the shape of SpongeBob SquarePants.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

And last Saturday, September 26, how welcome was that Suburban Moms Against Reelecting Trump rally in Montclair?

Sincerely,

The SMART of the Deal

Very welcome. It would be terrific next year to no longer have MPOA — the Montclair Property Owners Association or the Miserable President of America.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.