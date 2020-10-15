MontClairVoyant: Voltaire’s Tomb, and When In-School Classes Might Resume

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In his October 9 superintendent letter, Dr. Jonathan Ponds said in-person classes are “on target” to start early next month. Will those students who choose the in-person/remote hybrid really see the inside of schools in November?

Sincerely,

Lauryn Hillside

Unequivocally yes. But, given that Covid sadly hasn’t disappeared in New Jersey, it might be November of 2525 rather than November of 2020. “In the year 2525, if NJSLAs are still alive, if NJSLAs can survive…”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

You’re seriously creeping me out with that mash-up of a Zager & Evans song and not-needed state tests. What about holding classes outdoors, as some Montclair parents have urged?

Sincerely,

Lawn Is a Feeling

Might have worked if begun when school began September 10, but it’s getting chillier. So that ship has sailed, at least for now — with Ishmael and Queequeg appropriately social-distanced.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Does Moby-Dick the whale wear a mask?

Sincerely,

Massive Marine Mammal

Yes — it purchased a box of 50 at Grove Pharmacy before receiving a scratch-off card with four possibilities: $2 off, $4 off, $10 off, or bite Captain Ahab’s leg off.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

When partial in-person learning resumes, students who live over 2.25 miles away rather than over 2.5 miles away from Montclair High will be eligible for busing. Your reaction to this expansion?

Sincerely,

Hello Yellow

Great that the district finally listened to years of pleas from South End residents, but a quarter-mile is a fairly minor change. Better to allow busing beyond one mile; heck, 5,280 is still more feet than are attached to the ankles of the school’s 2,000-plus students.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Haven’t you ever heard the phrase “perfect is the enemy of the good”?

Sincerely,

Aphorism Prism

I have. A phrase attributed to Voltaire, of whom I’m skeptical because his name shares several letters with the word “variance.” I suspect the French writer was on Montclair’s Planning Board three centuries ago.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Voltaire apparently did what he could as a board member, arguing that Montclair’s so-called “arts district” won’t contain many new arts elements and trying in vain to change the name of Valley & Bloom to Candide & Bloom.

Sincerely,

Phil Osopher

Noted. Plus Voltaire’s tomb in Paris’ Pantheon not only looks better than any of Montclair’s big downtown projects since before The Siena but thankfully lacks an in-crypt Starbucks.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

We’ve come full circle because Starbuck was Captain Ahab’s first mate. Anyway, downtown is destined to become even more crammed as the Planning Board considers a proposed building on the old Hahne’s parking lot on Church Street. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

Stop Making Dense

The architectural renderings show another ugly and overly large structure. Surprising, because I thought it would be overly large and ugly — meaning it’s the complete opposite of what I expected.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um…”ugly and overly large” and “overly large and ugly” are the same thing.

Sincerely,

The Song Remains the Same

Is that another Voltaire quote? Anyway, October 16-25’s eagerly awaited Montclair Design Week is a good antidote to “ugly,” offering over 30 events of the “o” variety: outdoor and online. But Oprah won’t read O. Henry to Ozzy Osbourne.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

How about a plug for the bigger Montclair Film Festival, too?

Sincerely,

Flick’s Sporting Goods

Nope. MFF already gets tons of publicity, and it unkindly switched to the same October 16-25 time period Montclair Design Week chose first. As punishment, MFF leaders should watch the movie “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians”…without popcorn.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Montclair’s aforementioned downtown is rather radioactive — because of its controversial overdevelopment and gentrification, not because of any radium left there by another Pantheon-entombed great: Marie Curie.

Sincerely,

E. Missions

She won the Nobel Prize twice — three more times than Trump, from what I deduced using the Pearson company’s NJSLA math.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What does it mean that Marie Curie has the same initials as The MC hotel and the recently approved MC Residences?

Sincerely,

Pierre Curie Was PC

It means today’s column has gone off the rails. See you in 2525, give or take 505 years.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.