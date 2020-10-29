MontClairVoyant: When Hybrid Is Debated, Don’t Wanna Be Sedated

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Last week you first discussed the Montclair Property Owners Association’s kill-rental-control efforts and then discussed plans for in-person learning in our school district. Can you radically change things up this week?

Yes! I’ll first discuss plans for in-person learning in our school district and then discuss the Montclair Property Owners Association’s kill-rental-control efforts. Change is difficult, I know, but I’m up for the challenge.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

No you’re not. Anyway, Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds reported in his latest “Update for Fall” letter October 23 that about 60 percent of families want the in-school/remote hybrid plan and the rest prefer to stay all-remote. Comment?

The people have spoken. While the district could’ve offered more information before preferences were sought, Montclair residents are among the smartest humans on Earth. But why they’re standing atop an Emile Zola novel remains a mystery.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Actually, Zola’s 1887 book is titled “THE Earth.” Well, I hope the scheduled-for-November partial reopenings will be as safe as possible for students, teachers, and others as Covid rates are unfortunately rising again. Do you share the safety hope?

That’s a rather obvious question. If I hoped things would NOT be safe, I’d be a sociopath riding the socioPATH train from Hoboken to Manhattan, exiting between the 14th Street and 23rd Street stops at Covid-19th Street Station.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

A fictional station. But aren’t you troubled that teachers and other school staffers apparently don’t have the same hybrid or all-remote option that parents of students do?

I am. When schools partly reopen, there must be effective ventilation upgrades and much masking, social-distancing, hand-washing, etc. It would also be nice if educators were paid more for teaching both live and remote, but that’s as likely as Garfield Place being populated exclusively by lasagna-eating cartoon cats.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What about baked ziti? Switching topics to the Montclair Property Owners Association, it seems that group got a judge to give it extra time to try to fix its failure to get enough signatures for a kill-rent-control referendum. Reaction?

Dismayed but not surprised. The U.S. “justice” system usually favors the rich and powerful who are on the morally wrong side of issues, and the MPOA checks all three boxes. It won’t even lend those boxes to priced-out tenants forced to pack up and leave.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

That quip was more depressing than funny. When I packed for my move, I used empty liquor boxes from Bottle King in Glen Ridge. What did you do when moving from a Montclair house to a Montclair apartment in 2014?

I did NOT empty any Bottle King boxes by drinking their contents.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The main branch of Montclair’s library was mostly empty when I visited October 23 — four days after the first floor reopened for browsing. What was your experience like?

It felt safe with the mask-wearing, sanitizing stations, directional arrows, different entrance and exit, etc. I managed to find and self-check-out four novels within the 30-minute time limit, which was a better use of a half hour than watching “My Mother the Car.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In other news, Montclair’s Anthony Chisholm has sadly died. What was he best known for?

Skillfully acting in riveting plays by the late/great August Wilson, whose “Two Trains Running” was NOT about a pair of Montclair-Boonton Line trains running in the New York City Marathon.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The number bibs that runners wear aren’t big enough for trains. What IS big is Election Day on November 3 — which arrives before your next column appears, though results may not be final this Tuesday night. Will Montclair be “Ridin’ with Biden”?

Mostly. Less than 10 percent of our town supports the atrocious Trump — who, since 2017, couldn’t tell quite as many lies (20,000-plus) as Montclair’s population (about 39,000). A valiant effort, though.

