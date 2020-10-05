Morris Museum Brings Orchestral Music Back…To The Upper Deck

Audience members were treated Saturday to master chamber musicians playing the famed sextet from Richard Strauss’s opera, Capriccio and Tchaikovsky’s virtuosically thrilling “Souvenir de Florence.” In addition to the glorious music, there were the dramatic sunsets over the Morris Hills, as seen from the Morris Museum’s Upper Deck parking lot, where the performance took place.

The October 3rd concert was the first of the Morris Museum’s outdoor Strings Music Festival.

On Saturday, October 10th, the performance on the Upper Deck will feature the work of Brahms, Beehtoven and 21st century composer, Jessie Montgomery and her piece, Strum. The Washington Post called Strum, “Turbulent, wildly colorful and exploding with life.”

On Saturday, October 17, members of the American Symphony Orchestra will perform a program highlighting Black composers: Florence Price, William Grant Still, Adolphus Hailstork, Trevor Weston, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson and Jessie Montgomery.

The string quartet is composed of concertmaster Cyrus Beroukhim, violinist Phillip Payton, principal viola William Frampton and cellist Alberto Parrini. Phillip Payton curated this program to celebrate the significant contributions to classical music by Black composers. The music ranges from traditional gospel and folk arranged for string quartet by Florence Price, the first black woman to have a piece played by a major orchestra, to mesmerizing works by contemporary Jessie Montgomery and Trevor Weston.

The program will include Three Spirituals for string quartet by Adolphus Hailstork, Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint for String Quartet by Florence Price, String Quartet No. 1, Calvary by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Lyric Quartette by William Grant Still, Juba for String Quartet by Trevor Weston and Jessie Montgomery’s Voodoo Dolls for String Quartet.

All blocks are $50 for each 8’ x 8’ block, which accommodates 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 4:30 to enjoy the evening sunset.

To purchase tickets by phone call: 973-971-3706. To purchase tickets online, visit www.morrismuseum.org.