Glen Ridge Says It Will Not Allow Trick or Treating This Year

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that Halloween is a go for the state and released safety guidelines, but the Borough of Glen Ridge is saying no to door to door trick or treaters.

The Borough made the announcement Friday, citing advice from the Center for Disease Control who have called trick or treating a high-risk activity.



On Halloween the residents of Glen Ridge welcome trick or treaters from all over the region. It is common for a homeowner to give out more than 1,000 treats, and several streets in the borough to experience large gatherings of people. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has determined that it is a high-risk activity to participate in traditional Halloween trick-or-treating where treats are handed to, and received by, children who go door to door. With input from the Glen Ridge Board of Health, the Mayor and Council acknowledges the determination of the Center for Disease Control (CDC)and wishes to take action in a manner which safeguards the health of not only its residents but also the trick or treaters.

In the best interest of everyone, traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door will not be allowed from October 29, 2020 through November 1, 2020.

We recognize this will be a disappointment for many children and we are developing alternative events to help celebrate the holiday. Please follow our Facebook page, Borough webpage or subscribe to our email alert system for our virtual Halloween contests.