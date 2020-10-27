Montclair Crime: Burglary On Heller Way; $60,000 in Jewelry, Coins Taken

The week in Montclair crime from Sergeant Terence Turner, Montclair Police:

Burglary / Theft

October 21, 2020 (Heller Way): An area resident reported observing unknown individuals inside of a Heller Way residence with flashlights and carrying items from the home. Prior to police arrival, the suspects fled in a white BMW Sedan with a partial New Jersey Temporary Registration of V66311. Entry was gained by force through the front door of the residence. The residents returned and reported a large safe containing approximately $60,000 worth of jewelry, gold coins, and miscellaneous paperwork was stolen. This incident remains an active investigation.

October 22, 2020 (James Street): The complainant reported that her unlocked vehicle that was parked overnight in her driveway was entered. A bag containing quarters was stolen from the armrest of the vehicle.

October 24, 2020 (North Fullerton Avenue): An unlocked bicycle was stolen from the fence of Watchung School Park. The bike was described as a maroon Kink BMX with black handlebars valued at $200.00.

Vandalism

October 21, 2020 (Valley Road): The resident reported that an unknown person let the air out of the tires to her vehicle at some point during the previous week.

October 22, 2020 (William Street): The victim reported that someone shattered the front windshield and passenger side windows to her vehicle.

Motor Vehicle Theft

October 20, 2020 (Maple Avenue): The complainant reported that her 2015 Dodge Durango was stolen from her driveway during the overnight hours. The vehicle was recovered shortly thereafter, parked and unoccupied, in Bloomfield, NJ

October 22, 2020 (Myrtle Avenue): The resident reported her 2020 Subaru Crosstrek was stolen from her driveway during the overnight hours. In addition, a second vehicle parked in the same driveway was entered and rummaged through. The stolen vehicle was recovered later that day in Newark, parked and unoccupied.

Arrest

October 24, 2020 (Bloomfield Avenue): A 33-year-old Verona woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop.