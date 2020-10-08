New Jersey Reports 1,301 New COVID-19 Cases, Health Commissioner Warns Of ‘Second Wave’

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reported 1,301 new positive coronavirus test results Thursday, the largest single day total since May.

“The last day we were at that level of positives in a day was on May 29,” Murphy said, when the number was 1,394.

Another sobering number, Murphy said, were the number of patients in hospitals — 422 positive COVID patients and another 230 awaiting their tests, for a total of 652, the highest number since August 6.

There were 11 more confirmed deaths reported Thursday due to coronavirus.

“To anyone who is still under the misguided thinking that this is just like the flu – it isn’t,” said Murphy. “In just seven months, the number of New Jerseyans who have died from COVID-19 is nearly 11 times the total number of residents who died from flu related complications in the entirety of the 2018-2019 flu season.”

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said over the past week there has been an increase in cases and an uptick in hospitalized cases. She added that the rate of transmission, currently 1.22, has been over 1 for several weeks now.

“We are anticipating a second wave and we are preparing,” said Persichilli. “If individuals do not adhere to social distancing, masking guidelines, and staying home if you are sick, this wave has the potential to become a surge.”

Persichilli says the state has stockpiled personal protective equipment, the antiviral medication Remdesivir and ventilators.

“We know that the virus did not take a break. It is exposing itself in younger individuals who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms,” she added. “We also know that asymptomatic spread is more prevalent than previously thought and that inside is more of a problem than outside.”

Persichilli also urged New Jersey residents to download the COVID-19 tracker app.

Former Montclair deputy clerk Carla Horowitz, who died earlier this year from the virus, was also recognized and memorialized during Murphy’s daily briefing.