Next Bloomfield Shredding Event to Take Place Saturday, November 7

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township will be holding another free shredding event for residents on Saturday, November 7 at Pulaski Park. Pulaski Park is located at 24 Mt. Vernon Ave. and the event will take place between 9:00am and 12:00pm rain or shine.

“Every year, we try to hold as many events that we can that are both useful and of value to residents,” said Mayor Venezia. “Free shredding events give residents the opportunity to get rid of confidential documents that they no longer need in a safe and easy manner. I simply ask that if you come to this event that you wear a mask to protect yourself and our staff.”

Shredding events are only open to Bloomfield residents who must provide proof of residency. The event is not for commercial purposes and masks will be required.