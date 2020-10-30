No Trick or Treats Here: These Montclair Streets Will Go Dark For Halloween

New Jersey’s COVID-19 cases are surging; Gov. Phil Murphy announced 2,089 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, the day before Halloween. Weeks ago, some New Jersey towns, including Glen Ridge, announced that trick or treating would not be allowed. Other towns like Cedar Grove, are offering an alternative to trick or treating, with a drive thru event. Verona offered signs residents can print that let trick or treaters know you won’t be handing out candy.

Montclair, normally a popular Halloween destination both for residents and trick or treaters from nearby towns, has not officially canceled trick or treating. The Township of Montclair, which has seen its own COVID-19 cases rising, instead released Halloween safety recommendations for trick or treaters.

Many families, however, are taking a pass, opting for safer alternatives to trick or treating and other Halloween activities.

Popular Halloween neighborhoods such as Montclair Avenue, where residents have previously tried to close the street to traffic due to a steady stream of trick or treaters, will be eerily quiet this year.

“Sadly, the general consensus on the street is that we will be going dark this year,” said Montclair Avenue resident Helen Torris on social media. “Because of the current pandemic, we cannot in all good conscience have the usual 2000 visitors and remain safe. The book lady will also have lights out, but is graciously distributing her books through other outlets. Stay safe and see you next year.”

Erwin Park Road — another hot spot during a normal Halloween — will also keep the lights out and doors closed due to concerns about the pandemic.

“For the neighborhoods like ours, that gets so many kids, it could be a real super spreader,” says Tracy Herrick, who adds that the neighbors all voted to shut down this year.

Summit Avenue and Cooper Avenue are among streets opting to forgo traditional trick or treating, and instead limiting trick or treating to families on the block, to prevent spreading the virus.

