Northeast Earth Coalition Launches New Jersey’s First Pollinator Pathway in Montclair

Northeast Earth Coalition, in partnership with the Pollinator Pathway Northeast, launched the very first pollinator pathway in New Jersey at Montclair’s Crane Park on Saturday.

The pollinator pathway project aims to create contiguous corridors of pollinator-friendly properties in New Jersey connecting to adjoining regions in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Northeast Earth Coalition (NEEC), founded by Jose German-Gomez, works at the community level to protect the environment and promote local sustainability and food security.

NEEC is actively working with other municipalities on the creation of pollinator gardens to be part of the New Jersey Pollinator Pathways Project. Crane Park and Brookdale Park will be both used as “open classrooms” to teach students and the community about the importance of native plants and pollinators.