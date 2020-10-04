Outpost in the Burbs Partnering for Live Stream Concerts

Montclair, N.J. — Outpost in the Burbs is pleased to announce it will partner for several upcoming livestream concerts. The first will be a record release show on October 9th at 9 PM for the brand new album XOX by the Minneapolis-based Americana band, The Jayhawks. The second will be on October 11th at 7 PM to celebrate the the record release of “Willie Nile Uncovered,” a two-disc album recently released on Paradiddle records. This project features a variety of artists playing songs written by New York City-based singer-songwriter and rock and roll icon, Willie Nile.

The Jayhawks

Outpost alum The Jayhawks released their latest album XOXO in the middle of lockdown, and while in person live performances are currently on hold, the band is partnering with the digital platform Mandolin to present a virtual XOXO album release show, performed live on October 9 at 8 PM Central Time (9 PM Eastern) from Minneapolis’ Slamhammer Studios. The band has constructed a replica of their secret lakeside retreat Camp Jayhawk, and will be broadcasting live with a full blown stage setup and a multi-camera camera video crew on Mandolin’s high quality streaming platform.



There are multiple ticket options:

Basic access

A package that also includes a Camp Jayhawk t-shirt

VIP ticket that will give you exclusive virtual access to a soundcheck session that will feature a rotating Zoom video wall of VIP ticket holders projected behind the stage and an option to submit questions to the band

Two more streaming concerts have been scheduled with Mandolin:

November 29 – The Sound of Lies album performed in its entirety + other Jayhawks classics

January 10, 2021 – A special matinee show focused on the band’s favorite cover songs + Jayhawks classics

A discounted ticket package for all 3 shows is available. All of the shows can be watched live on Mandolin and for a period of 48 hours afterward. Instructions will be included with the ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/y65dpk8r

Willie Nile Uncovered

On Sunday, October 11th at 7 PM, Outpost in the Burbs will present a live stream

of “Wille Nile Uncovered,” in partnership with Paradiddle Records and the Long Island Museum. This recently released project is a celebration of 40 years of music of the iconic New York-native.

This live-streaming event will feature Nils Lofgren, Graham Parker, Elliot Murphy, Kenny White, Slaid Cleaves, Dan Bern, Richard Barone, Jen Chapin, Caroline Doctorow, Gene Casey, Annie Mark, and Pete Mancini. There will also be a special guest performance by Willie Nile.

This livestream is free and will be presented on the Outpost in the Burbs’ Facebook page. (as well as on the pages of Paradiddle Records and the Long Island Museum).

For more information, visit www.outpostintheburbs.org or call 973-744-6560.