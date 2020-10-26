Passaic Valley High School Closes For Two Weeks After Custodian Tests Positive For COVID-19

Passaic Valley Regional High School will go remote for two weeks after a custodian reported on Saturday testing positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent of Schools JoAnn Cardillo, in a letter to families, said the custodian had no contact with students.
Due to very limited custodial staff, the school cannot complete all the cleaning protocols necessary to open classrooms. Teachers will also work from home during the two week period.
