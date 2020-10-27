Political Musings: Clerestory at MAXX Presents ‘Power Play’

Montclair, NJ – Clerestory at MAXX presents “Power Play” the inaugural exhibition of the new 4 Flavors Art Consultancy. Trailing the political turmoil of the 2020 United States presidential election, this collection focuses on the political and philosophical musings of two international artists, UK-based Australian artist Heath Kane, and Cuban-American Walter John Rodriguez. Each artist creates portraiture using iconic political figures, for Rodriguez fathers of the American revolution in wild, expressionist brush strokes, and for Kane, updated versions of Queen Elizabeth veiled as Batman or romantic-era portraits adorned by Blue Demon lucha libre masks.

When viewed in concert with one another, Kane and Rodriguez create a cross-continental critique on the global rise of right-wing isolationist governments, wealth inequity, social narcissism, and a host of other societal ills, all presented through the allure of a subtle, recognizable smile, dripped in bright colors and glitter. Because Kane and Rodriguez address these underlying issues through characters associated with cultural ideals, rather than repeating the pervasive Trumpian or Boris Johnsonian caricature, their work goes beyond contemporary discourse and into the realm of the philosophical, re-examining the original intent of the political structures for which these figures are known.

Exhibition Dates: November 6–December 31, 2020

Gallery: Clerestory at MAXX, 204 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair. Gallery Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10am–6pm; by appointment

Special Events

Opening Reception

Friday, November 6, 6–9pm

Artists Talk (In-person with virtual broadcast)

Sunday, December 6, 2pm

Closing Reception

Thursday, December 31–Friday, January 1, 2021, 7pm–1am