Rep. Sherrill Self-Quarantining After Child Care Provider Tests Positive for COVID-19

Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced Saturday she will be quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

“We received news that our child care provider received a positive COVID-19 test. Luckily, everyone in our family has tested negative, however, we will be quarantining according to CDC guidelines.” Sherrill said.

In April, Sherrill’s husband, Jason Hedberg, tested positive for COVID-19. Hedberg recovered and Sherrill tested negative at that time.

Sherrill is running for re-election this November against tax attorney Rosemary Becchi.