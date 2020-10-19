S.O.F.I.A. To Hold Candlelight Vigil And Virtual Benefit

Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates (S.O.F.I.A.) will hold two events in October.

First, on Saturday, October 24th, at 7 p.m, it’s A Night of Music, Comedy, Poetry, Theater and Film to benefit S.O.F.I.A.

Genevieve Silver presents a night of music, comedy, poetry, theater and film in support of S.O.F.I.A. (Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates). The diverse participants, who identify as empowered women and some as members of the LGBTQIA community, include Sherri Rase (emcee), Joanne Filan (comedian), Genevieve Silver (producer, writer, director), Deanna Schwartz (actress and co-director), Kimberly Fraher (writer), Keely Mackey (cellist) and Marisol Brito (yogi), Lara McDavit (poet), Stephanie Chin and Kristen Blum (musicians and singer-songwriters), Juanita Kirton (poet), Mimi B. Francis (actress), Chelsea Palermo (poet), Nicole and Denise (musicians and singer-songwriters), and Alexandria Pascucci (filmmaker and actress)

Then on Monday, October 26th at 6:30 p.m., S.O.F.I.A. will hold its annual Candlelight Vigil in Montclair’s Crane Park.

The vigil is held every October because it is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The location of the vigil is Crane Park because of the proximity to the Geyer YMCA, where Monica Paul was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2008 while watching her child’s swim lesson.

The purpose of the vigil is always the same: To honor those lost to Domestic Violence/Intimate Partner Violence, to support those in our community who are in abusive relationships, and to unite the community in erasing the stigma associated with domestic violence.

S.O.F.I.A.’s mantra is “With Awareness There is Hope,” and a big part of that is educating the community about recognizing the signs, understanding that we all know someone in an abusive relationship, and helping us all to be more aware of how to support our family, friends, and neighbors who are affected by domestic violence.

For more information, or to lend your support, visit S.O.F.I.A.