SocialDistancing: October 1 – 4: Arts & Entertainment

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy:

Live Stream Music & Theater

Bon Jovi will join RADIO.COM LIVE remotely for a special interview and performance at 6:00 pm.

InterCity 125 performs live at Montclair Brewery outdoor beer garden on Friday, October 2 from 7 pm – 10 pm.

Democracy Comes Alive is a one-day virtual music festival will feature performances by Bruce Hornsby, G. Love, members of the String Cheese Incident and more. The event is to promotevoter participation produced by Live for Live Musicin partnership with HeadCount. Starts at 1 pm on Saturday.

Film & TV

Newark Museum presents Stories of Us: A Series of Short Films, where is offers screenings of films followed by a panel of filmmakers discussing their work and process in an engaging live panel on Saturday, October 3 at 7 pm.

Montclair Film Virtual Cinema is A Spirit in Flight for one week through October 1.

Art, Literature, & History

Join Montclair Art Museum’s online artist series MAM Conversations on Thursday, October 1 for a discussion with Walton Ford, whose large watercolors and prints draw inspiration from John James Audubon and other 19th century naturalists.

Join MPL’s live webcast of Open Book/Open Mind featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Schmidt in conversation about his incendiary New York Times bestseller, Donald Trump v. The United States on Sunday, October 4 at 4 pm.Participate in a virtual Q&A session with Michael after the discussion.

Social Distance Events