SocialDistancing: October 15 – 18: Arts & Entertainment

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy:

Live Stream Music & Theater

The Luna Stage’s Voting Writes Project – which includes world premiere plays, films, a concept album, and virtual events designed to inspire civic engagement – premieres Florida on Thursday, October 15 at 8 pm and When They Go Low on October 16, 18 & 19 at 8 pm

On Saturday, October 17 from 7 – 10:30 pm, see James J Beckham Live Music Showcase while enjoying craft beers of Montclair Brewery.

Stone Temple Pilots will perform the entirety of their album Purple for a livestream this Friday, October 16, on their website. The set begins at 8 pm; tickets are $10.

Film

The 9th annual Montclair Film Festival starts Friday on October 16 and runs through Sunday, October 25. See this weekend’s lineup here.

Social Distance Events