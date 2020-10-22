SocialDistancing: October 22 – 25: Arts & Entertainment

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy:

Live Stream Music & Theater

Join The Moving Architects for a live outdoor performance on Saturday, October 24 at 2 pm at Van Vleck Gardens as they celebrate bringing the female representation to the forefront of dance for nearly 14 years.

On Saturday, October 24, Morris Museum presents a performance by The Orpheus Chamber on the Upper Deck.

Billie Eilish will perform a global livestream of her “Where Do We Go?” tour on her website on Saturday, October 24 at 6 pm. Tickets are $30.

Lili Vakili Band will perform an outdoor concerts on Saturday, October 24 at 5 pm.

HAIM, Katherine McPhee and David Foster, Ewan McGregor, and more will perform at the GO campaign’s 14th annual virtual gala on Saturday, October 24 at 9 pm. The event, co-hosted by Robert Pattinson, will benefit COVID-19 relief causes as well as organizations fighting for racial justice.

Film

The 9th annual Montclair Film Festival is here and will run through Sunday, October 25. See this weekend’s lineup here.

Social Distance Events

Visit Rosedale Cemetery on Saturday, October 24 at 1:30 pm and venture into the old section for a guided tour and discussion of grave imagery as well as the people who are buried there.

Bring your dog or borrow your friends for the annual Strut Your Mutt Parade in Brookdale Park on Saturday, October 24 at 9:30 am.

Join MPL for another top author conversation in its Open Book / Open Mind virtual series on Sunday, October 25 at 4 pm. Author, political analyst, filmmaker and radio host Jonathan Alter will discuss his new book, the first full-length biography of Jimmy Carter, with Jim Axelrod of CBS News. Audience Q&A to follow.

Montclair Design Week continues this weekend through, Sunday, October 25. Participate in events inspired by its 2020 theme – “100% Montclair.”