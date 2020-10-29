SocialDistancing: October 29 – November 1: Arts & Entertainment

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy:

Live Stream Music & Theater

To celebrate the release of their forthcoming album Love Goes, Sam Smith returns to Abbey Road Studios for an exclusive livestreamed ticketed performance on Thursday, October 30 at 8 pm.

Mayo PAC presents a live screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 30 at 8 pm. The cult classic comes to MPAC for a special 45 th anniversary screening.

Ticket price of $20 includes goodie bag

In an unprecedented livestream event, Rufus Wainwright will perform all nine of his acclaimed studio albums presented by NJPAC on Friday, October 30 at 5 pm

NJPAC presents a special Halloween virtual performance of Magic For Humans on Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm., $25 per device

Film

Montclair Film and Montclair Art Museum have launched a collaborative 2020 ReelAbilities NJ Film Festival program, presented in partnership with Montclair State University, with generous funding from the Kessler Foundation. The films, which include Q&As with filmmakers and subjects, are available now on the Montclair Film Virtual Cinema, and run through Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Art & Literature

Newark Museum presents Win, Lose or Draw: Battle of the Cartoonists on Thursday, October 29 at 7 pm.Vote for your favorite drawings as professional cartoonists battle it out in this election-themed face-off! Watch as cartoons are created live in response to a series of topics. Project Ready will also be joining to discuss the importance of voting in elections, amongst other lively topics. Featured Cartoonists: Drew Sheneman, Danny Hellman and Malcolm A. Rolling. This Free session will be available on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Social Distance Events

Enjoy music and beer at the BARD + BREWS (Halloween Eve!) at Montclair Brewery on Friday, October 30, from 7 pm – 9:30 pm.

Newark Museum presents Halloween Special: Escape Room on Friday, October 30 at 7 pm. Take the Ballantine House Virtual Escape Room Challenge. Race the clock as you try to find the hidden Ballantine Beer recipe and escape the house before you get caught. Purchase one ticket per participant. This session will be available on Zoom only.