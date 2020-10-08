SocialDistancing: October 8 – 11: Arts & Entertainment

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy:

Live Stream Music & Theater

On Friday, October 9 beginning at 5 pm, Rufus Wainwright will do a virtual livestream tour of his nine studio albums in chronological order. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the show.

Rod Stewart, Sam Smith, Usher and more will participate in the virtual Carousel of Hope charity ball on Saturday, October 10 beginning at 9 pm.

Enjoy Jazz by Starlight: McBride, Coltrane, Watts & Sands, a rare live concert in the garden of a private home in Montclair, NJ, on Friday, October 9 at 6:30 pm. Home address to be provided with ticket confirmation.

Outpost in the Burbs alum The Jayhawks released their latest album XOXO in the middle of lockdown, and while in person live performances are currently on hold, the band is partnering with the digital platform Mandolin to present a virtual XOXO album release show, performed live on October 9 at 9 pm from Minneapolis’ Slamhammer Studios.

Lili Vakili Band is back with three more outdoor concerts this weekend. Special guest Crystal Gaynor. A portion of all ticket proceeds will be donated to 3 voting rights campaigns!

On Saturday, October 10, Morris Museum presents a performance on the Upper Deck featuring the work of Brahms, Beethoven and 21st century composer, Jessie Montgomery and her piece, Strum.

Comedy

Have a laugh at the Virtual Live Improv Comedy Show featuring On the Spot! presented by NJ School of Dramatic Arts this Saturday, October 10 at 8 pm.

Art, Literature, & History

Join Montclair Art Museum’s online artist series MAM Conversations on Thursday, October 8 for a celebration of Art, Family & Legacy–an animated conversation of how family influences art. USA Today national business correspondent Charisse Jones moderates discussion of four acclaimed artists of how their art passed from generation to generation.

Tonight, October 8 at 7:30 pm, Christiane Noll takes her Broadway musical journey to the SOPAC Sessions Live Streaming stage, in the hopes of answering her on going pandemic question, “Am I Losing My Mind?”

NEWARK ARTS FESTIVAL 2020: ART + TECH will run from October 8-11 and held virtually in partnership with The Newark Museum of Art. NAF’s new digital platform will allow attendees to explore a simulated three-dimensional gallery “inside” The Newark Museum of Art, consisting of curated contemporary artworks.

Explore the Newark Museum’s art and science collections through virtual storytelling, song, playful activities and an art-making project at their Community Day / Dia de la Comunidad: Game On this Saturday, October 10 from 10 am – 6 pm.

Peak Performances debuts Peak HD this Sunday, October 11. Watch Falling in Love, an original production in which director Anne Bogart and choreographer Elizabeth Streb join forces with the playwright Charles Mee at the Alexander Kasser Theater.

Social Distance Events