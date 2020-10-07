Sponsored: Coming – The New Face of Brookdale ShopRite

Your favorite ShopRite is about to get a face-lift. Extensive interior and exterior renovations are taking place now through early 2022, designed to improve the shopping experience, service, and safety of customers, includes 100 new parking spots, more check out registers, boutique style food court, specialty food kiosks, and more. Even a wellness center is planned.

“The Brookdale ShopRite has been a part of the Bloomfield community for three generations and over 75 years,” says owner Neil Greenstein. “Our current location has stood steadfast for 20 years. We are excited to expand to an additional 14,000 square feet in the rear, enclose the front vestibule, and have a floor to ceiling upgrade — all to make sure we can continue to serve Bloomfield and our surrounding neighborhoods for decades to come.”

Brookdale ShopRite will remain open and fully stocked during renovations. The frozen department – the first to be remodeled – now boasts wider aisles, which better facilitates social distancing. Shoppers will see improvements unfold gradually, department by department.

Work will continue overnight when possible, with the goal of minimal disruption to shoppers. Weekly updates are provided on their Facebook page, and their popular playlist will be interspersed with announcements as needed throughout the day.

Overview of Construction

Adding 14,000 square feet to the store

Completely remodeling the interior and parts of the exterior

Highlights:

100 new (additional) parking spaces with improved traffic flow.

Expansion of the front end – 5 additional registers for a total of 25 ( 11 will be self-checkout)

Innovative prepared foods and specialty products to meet all of your catering, grocery, and mealtime needs.

A full wellness center within the store – a store-within-a-store experience -including the pharmacy and dietitian.

COVID safety measures have not changed – all workers adhere to strict safety protocol in the store as do all of ShopRite’s store associates, including wearing face coverings. All other store guidelines remain in place. Brookdale ShopRite store is dedicated to the safety of everyone in the store – customers, associates, and now construction workers as well.