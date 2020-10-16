Sponsored: Mid-Century Gem in Upper Montclair – 16 Stonehenge Road

Discover 16 Stonehenge Road. This mid-century gem is located on a quiet, tree-lined cul de sac in a great Upper Montclair neighborhood. Property backs to Tuers Park, offering a playground, ball fields, basketball courts, walking trail and more. Close by are Bonsal Nature Preserve, Yantacaw Brook and Brookfield Parks.

Open concept 1st level living features sun-drenched living room with bay window, attractive dentil molding and wood burning fireplace opening to both formal dining area and eat-in kitchen.

Kitchen offers granite counters, deep sink and breakfast bar. First level bedroom with en suite bath could easily be utilized as home work space or family room. Enjoy lovely views of back garden from 3 season porch.

Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, one with en suite and updated hall bathroom. Basement has laundry and potential recreation space. Just short distance to Upper Montclair’s shopping and restaurants. 1.5 miles to Clifton Park Ride. Roof 2019!

16 Stonehenge Road

$669,000

4 bed/3.5 bath

Acreage: .20

Taxes: $17,718

Virtual tour

Listing Agent: Erin Crawford

Sales Associate/Investor

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist

Keller Williams NJ Metro Group

973-634-1017 cell

973-783-7400 office