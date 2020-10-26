Sponsored: Montclair Dems ‘Get Out The Vote Rally and Fundraiser’ This Thursday

The Montclair Democratic County Committee (Montclair Dems) will be hosting their annual Get Out The Vote Rally and Fundraiser on Thursday October 29, 2020 between 5:30 and 7 PM. This virtual event will feature a Keynote address by Governor Phil Murphy with scheduled appearances by Senator Cory Booker, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.

The Montclair Dems will be honoring Toni’s Kitchen and the Human Needs Pantry for their continued service for Covid relief to the Montclair Community. The event will be hosted by lMontclair resident Essex County Freeholder President and MDCC Chair Brendan Gill and MDCC Vice Chair Tanya Poteat.

“We are honored to have Governor Murphy, Senator Booker and our Elected Leaders join us as we celebrate these Montclair Heroes of Covid relief” shared Brendan Gill.

To attend the Montclair Dems Fall Fundraiser is a suggested donation of $100 with portions of the proceeds of the event will benefit Toni’s Kitchen and Human Needs Pantry. Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit Montclairdems.com