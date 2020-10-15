Sponsored: Now Open! The MC Hotel Welcomes Back Guests and Diners

Fall has arrived and with it, so has the reopening of downtown Montclair’s premier boutique hotel, the MC Hotel. Now that the doors are open, the MC Hotel promises a careful return to relaxing stays, inventive dining at its Allegory restaurant and Alto rooftop bar under the leadership of new Executive Chef Amber Lancaster (who honed her knives at Chicago’s Soho House and Alinea), and a commitment to the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.

Located at the corner of Bloomfield and Orange, the MC Hotel offers stays designed for relaxation and inspiration, with art curated from established and up-and-coming artists in every room. While the MC’s meetings and events spaces remain closed, private parties can reserve the outdoor areas located on the property to help ensure guests’ and visitors’ well-being.

Speaking of the outdoors, the MC Hotel is also offering an all-day outdoor brunch (did someone say Horchata French Toast and Blueberry Acai Bowls?). If you’re seeking something a little less breakfast-y but just as delicious, consider grabbing a reservation at Alto and enjoy views of New York City from the rooftop while trying Chef Lancaster’s fresh-forward bar bites menu (a must-try is her Thai-influenced Ahi Tuna Tartare and an expertly mixed Wanna Lackawanna cocktail).

On the main floor, Chef Lancaster’s vision for Allegory has focused on “clean cooking” with inspiration taken from the meats and produce grown and raised by the Vacchiano Farmstand, a staple at the Montclair Farmers market. With a range of options to satisfy paleo, keto, and gluten-free diets, as well as the New MC Burger, and a variety of craft cocktails, beers, and wines.

As part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the MC Hotel is dedicated to providing a safe and secure destination for its guests traveling in the time of COVID by meticulously following the guidelines detailed in their Commitment to Clean program, as well as Aparium’s rigorous safety procedures, including:

Requiring all hotel staff and guests to wear face masks while in the common areas of the hotel

Providing hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the hotel for everyone’s use

Marking common areas with signage and floor decals to encourage appropriate physical distancing

Keeping restaurant and bar seating at capacities that allow for physical distancing between guests

Cleaning frequently to disinfect door handles, surfaces, handrails, bathroom surfaces, and seating areas, as well as elevators and all common areas including the Front Desk and Food and Beverage outlets

So, if you’re in the neighborhood or traveling from afar, consider stopping by the MC Hotel for a restful stay that’s second to none and comes with the peace of mind, confidence, and safety you deserve as you travel.