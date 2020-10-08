Sponsored: Renovated Colonial with Deep Backyard – 27 Columbus Avenue, Montclair

Introducing 27 Columbus Avenue, Montclair — a renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial convenient to NYC trains and Montclair’s popular Walnut Street restaurants and Farmer’s Market.

An inviting front porch creates a wonderful first impression.

Inside, the home features an updated chef’s kitchen offering a large center island, plenty of cherry cabinetry, black honed granite, farm sink, stainless steel appliances, and separate dining area opening to a family room with floor to ceiling windows.

The first floor also has a living room with wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, an office/sunroom that’s perfect for home work space, as well as convenient laundry with chute and a powder room.

Upstairs, you’ll find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a primary suite with vaulted ceiling, his/her closets and updated en suite bath featuring double vanity and a large shower.

Basement offers recreation space, storage and a full bathroom.

Deep backyard is the perfect oasis offering a large deck and lawn space.

27 Columbus Ave., Montclair
$799,000
4 Beds/3.5 bath
Taxes $21,351
Virtual Tour

Listing Agent: Erin Crawford
Sales Associate/Investor
Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist
Keller Williams NJ Metro Group
973-634-1017 cell
973-783-7400 office

