Sponsored: Renovated Colonial with Deep Backyard – 27 Columbus Avenue, Montclair

Introducing 27 Columbus Avenue, Montclair — a renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial convenient to NYC trains and Montclair’s popular Walnut Street restaurants and Farmer’s Market.

An inviting front porch creates a wonderful first impression.

Inside, the home features an updated chef’s kitchen offering a large center island, plenty of cherry cabinetry, black honed granite, farm sink, stainless steel appliances, and separate dining area opening to a family room with floor to ceiling windows.

The first floor also has a living room with wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, an office/sunroom that’s perfect for home work space, as well as convenient laundry with chute and a powder room.

Upstairs, you’ll find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a primary suite with vaulted ceiling, his/her closets and updated en suite bath featuring double vanity and a large shower.

Basement offers recreation space, storage and a full bathroom.

Deep backyard is the perfect oasis offering a large deck and lawn space.

$799,000

4 Beds/3.5 bath

Taxes $21,351

Virtual Tour

Listing Agent: Erin Crawford

Sales Associate/Investor

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist

Keller Williams NJ Metro Group

973-634-1017 cell

973-783-7400 office