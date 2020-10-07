Strut Your Mutt, Essex County’s Canine Halloween Costume Parade, Returns!

Baristanet Staff -
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (right), joined by Kate Hartwyk, Deputy Parks Director, congratulates Leslie Fleisher from West Orange and her dogs Jamie, Lexi and Zelda, who were dressed as Mother Nature and three unicorns, for winning Best in Show at the 2019 Essex County Strut Your Mutt Canine Halloween Costume Contest at Essex County South Mountain Dog Park in Maplewood/Millburn. Photo by Glen Frieson

Essex County dog owners can display their creativity and participate in Strut Your Mutt, Essex County’s Annual Canine Halloween Costume Parade and Contest.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, pre-registration of all entries is required; there will be no in-person registration on the day of the parades.

To register, visit www.Eventbrite.com/o/essex-county-park-system-31235434277. Participation is free.

The costume parades and contests will be held as follows:

Parade #1

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Place: Essex County Brookdale Dog Park

Grove Street, Montclair, NJ

Parade #2

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Essex County Branch Brook Dog Park

Branch Brook Park West near Heller Parkway, Newark, NJ

Parade #3

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Essex County Grover Cleveland Park

Brookside Avenue, Caldwell/Essex Fells, NJ

“The Essex County Strut Your Mutt Canine Halloween Costume Contests have become popular places for dog owners to bring their faithful companions, show off their creative talents, celebrate their pets and share a happy event with other dog owners,” says Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

Strut Your Mutt is a free event. Prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories. For more information, please call 973-268-3500.

