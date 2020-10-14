Studio Montclair Presents ‘ViewPoints 2020’ – 23rd Open Juried Exhibition

Montclair, NJ – Studio Montclair presents one of its largest and most prestigious exhibits — the 23nd Annual Open Juried Exhibition, “ViewPoints 2020.”

This year’s exhibit features 58 works selected from nearly 1,000 that were submitted. They reflect a vast range of materials, subject matter, themes, meanings, and metaphors, and present new stylistic approaches, multicultural portraits and imagery, fresh viewpoints, and highly original use of color and technique. According to juror Virginia Fabri Butera, the works were “selected for their quality of execution, unusual use of materials, innovative compositions, compelling subject matter, and themes that speak to life in 2020 as well as ideas that have been present for thousands of years.”

Considering how many excellent works she had from which to choose, Butera described the selection process as one of great difficulty. Ultimately, she chose works that “changed the way I think about art and the human condition…pieces that intrigued or horrified me, that showed me attitudes I never considered and subject matters that are often overlooked.”

Visitors to “Viewpoints 2020” will be richly rewarded with artwork from nearly every corner of the U.S. that will challenge and inspire them.

About the Juror

Virginia Fabbri Butera, PhD, is the Director of the Therese A. Maloney Art Gallery, a tenured Professor of Art History, and Chairperson of the Art Department, the Dance and Music Minors, and the MA Program in Social Media Design and Management at the College of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown, NJ. She received her BA in Renaissance Studies from Trinity College in Hartford, CT, her MA in History of Art from Johns Hopkins University and her PhD in Art History from the Graduate School and University Center of the City University of New York. She has curated art exhibitions for more than 40 years and has published and lectured widely during her career.

Participating Artists:

Laura Alexander, Ry An, Carol Cassel Baker, A Bascove, Amy Becker, Vincent Buchinsky, Monica Camin, Santiago Cohen, Pam Cooper, Alicia Ferreira, Jon Gabry, Joan Gantz, Stephen Geoffrey, Ronald Gonzalez, Allan Gorman, Paul Hitchen, Daryoush Houshmand, Armand Iztueta, Evgenia Klimenko, Joe LaMattina, Stacy Leeman, Eric Levin, Manuel Macarrulla, Joanna Madloch, Anand Manchiraju, Jessica Margosian, Michael May, Brian McCormack, Jennifer Anne Moses, Ruth Bauer Neustadter, Mary Alice Orito, Michael Paquette, Arianne Petersen, Jean-Paul Picard, Amparo Pikarsky, Andrea Placer, Robert Richardson, Theda Sandiford, Bill Sarnowski, Christine Sauerteig-Pilaar, Michael Scherfen, Nadia Sheikh, Pamela Shipley, Elaine Shor, Barbara Simcoe, Deneise Smith, Raymond Smith, Joel Sobelson, Isaac Stackell, Brian Stymest, Sandy Taylor, Dara Tesse, Doug Testa, Lauren Vroegindewey, Lisa G Westheimer, Michael Wiley, Michael Woodle, Harold Zabady,

“Viewpoints 2020” will run from October 30 through November 27, 2020, at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. There will also be a robust virtual exhibit with audio features on Studio Montclair’s website. An in-person opening reception (with COVID restrictions) will take place on Sunday, November 1 from 1:00 to 4:00pm. In addition, there will be a ZOOM reception on Friday, October 30 during which time cash awards will be presented.

Exhibition Dates: October 30 – November 27, 2020

Gallery: Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ

Gallery Hours: Wednesday through Friday 11-3; Saturday 12-3

Opening Reception: Sunday, November 1 from 1:00 to 4:00pm

ZOOM Reception and Cash Awards: Friday, October 30 from 7-8:30pm