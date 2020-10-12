Support Montclair Schools Virtually at ShowUP Montclair with MFEE on November 7

Back in the spring, the Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence (MFEE) was fully prepared to launch the second iteration of its fierce award-winning talent battle, Showdown Montclair, but then instead, we all shifted to a shutdown due to COVID-19.

Amidst a global pandemic and a national movement for racial justice, MFEE, now more than ever, is essential in the fight to provide quality education and whole-child support for all children in Montclair. Instead of a Showdown, MFEE puts competition on pause, and instead asks everyone to come together and SHOW UP.

ShowUP Montclair

MFEE presents ShowUP Montclair – an inspiring, interactive evening of local and exceptional performers and stories that will highlight the power of the arts to uplift the community and support the emotional and educational growth of students. The event will take place virtually on November 7, at 8 p.m.

ShowUP Montclair will feature incredible Montclair talent and showcase success stories from Montclair schools. Stay tuned as acts will be announced over the next month. “Celebrities” who normally walk the Montclair School hallways will strut their stuff on the virtual stage. Glenfield Vice Principal Frances Aboushi, who hosted Showdown 2018, returns to keep us laughing. Stephanie and Dane Mautone, a local brother/sister duo who competed on John Legend’s team on “The Voice” last year, will wow the crowd, as will other musicians, magicians and artists from the community.

Tickets are on-sale now, and the cost of each ticket is a tax-deductible donation to MFEE. General admission tickets are $25. With a VIP pre-party ticket for $250, attendees get ti mix it up before they show up. Ingredients for an interactive cocktail mixing competition will be delivered to VIP ticket holders for them to enjoy, as they are treated to an exclusive virtual party and pre-performance with two surprise professional singers! Buy tickets at givebutter.com/showupmontclair.

A portion of the proceeds from ShowUP Montclair will help fund MFEE’s Arts Open Hearts Initiative. Last year, Montclair suffered great losses and Montclair schools continue to report a spike in teen anxiety and depression during the pandemic. In response, MFEE created a new fund called Arts Open Hearts. This campaign funds initiatives which integrate social and emotional learning into the arts to create engaging experiences through spoken word coaching, ballroom dance residencies and other innovative educational experiences. These initiatives continue to grow, expand, and develop, even during this period of remote learning.

MFEE is grateful to ShowUP Montclair’s lead sponsors, The Bravitas Group and BDP Holdings, for showing their dedication to the social and emotional health of Montclair’s students. Additional thanks to Yarnia, Assemblyman Thomas Giblin and Baristanet for their sponsorship of the event. To join ShowUP as a sponsor, visit http://bit.ly/ShowUpSponsor.

To learn more about Arts Open Hearts and see videos of the programs in action, visit http://bit.ly/artsopenhearts.