SVPA’s ‘Showcase in the Park’ at Montclair High’s Amphitheater This Weekend

Students in SVPA, the theater program at Montclair High School, have been rehearsing their annual Broadway-style “Showcase” which will be held outdoors to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

SVPA’s “Showcase in the Park” takes place is Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. in the amphitheater at Montclair High School.

Because seating is limited, advance purchase tickets ($10, General Admission for all ages) are recommended. To buy and learn more about safety protocols for the days of the performance, go to https://montclairschoolarts.seatyourself.biz.

Photos: Chanda Hall