The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Reopens; Offers Custom ‘Yogi Mask’

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center opened its doors to the public once again on Saturday, September 26th with new guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff after closing on March 13th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures include advanced online admission purchase, limited hours and capacity, health screenings and enhanced hygiene protocols. Modifications to the building’s HVAC system and the separation of entrance and exit allow for increased ventilation. With face coverings required for entry, the Museum is also offering a custom “Yogi Mask” for purchase in the Museum store.

Preparations for the reopening were in the works for months under the guidance of Sonny S. Patel, NIH Fogarty Global Health Scholar at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Patel has years of experience working with non-profit organizations, corporations and governments in over fifteen countries, helping them address the most pressing global health issues, including extensive work dealing directly with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to enjoying the permanent collection of baseball artifacts centered on Yogi’s life and legacy, visitors to the Museum can still take in DISCOVER GREATNESS: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball, now extended until March 2021. The exhibit, on loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, celebrates this year’s 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues with 90 photographs and Negro League artifacts that tell the rich history of Black baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s. The Museum’s interactive baseball experience, PITCH!, is also open to the public. One-time-use balls ensure safety as participants face off against an animated batter and catcher displayed on a video wall in the Museum’s atrium to test their throwing speed and accuracy. This spring, PITCH! was the recipient of two major international design awards: the Audio and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) AVX 2020 Award for “Best Individualized Experience,” and the 2020 A’ Design Award for “Interface and Interaction Design.”

Even with reopening, the Museum continues to offer virtual experiences for those unable to make the trip in person. In particular, a slate of virtual education programs and field trips conducted live by the Museum’s education team present an engaging resource for schools, learning pods and other youth organizations forced to remain remote for safety reasons.

The Museum is also holding its first ever online auction, offering signed memorabilia, photographs, artwork and one-of-a-kind experiences with favorite players. Bidding runs through Sunday, October 18 on the Museum’s website. Proceeds from the auction support the Museum’s education programs.

For this initial phase of the reopening, the Museum is welcoming visitors Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with two visiting sessions per day and a limit of 10 visitors per session.

Schaenen said that the Museum team is excited to be welcoming visitors back into the space, adding: “One advantage of our limited capacity is that it feels like you have the Museum all to yourself!”

For additional information about the Museum, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973.809.2043