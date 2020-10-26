Township of Montclair Releases Halloween and Trick or Treating Recommendations

Glen Ridge has said no to trick or treating this year, but the Township of Montclair, who is sponsoring a Halloween poster contest through its Recreation Dept., released these Halloween safety recommendations Friday for Montclair families who plan to participate in Halloween activities including some form of trick or treating:

Traditionally Halloween is a time for fun activities involving costumes, trick-or-treating with friends, indoor parties, and neighborhood gatherings. Halloween will be rather different this year, requiring safer alternatives for celebrations.

The Township of Montclair reminds everyone that all COVID-19 safety measures should be adhered to when making plans for Halloween activities:

Keep in mind public health recommendations of social and physical distancing

wear masks that cover the nose and mouth – costume masks are not an acceptable substitute for cloth or disposable masks Be extra thorough with hand hygiene

Minimize interaction and contact with others who are not a part of your household

No one should take part in Halloween activities if they or a household member have a known exposure to COVID-19, are sick/symptomatic, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not yet met the criteria for discontinuing isolation.

When trick-or-treating remember – neighbors that are not participating in this activity are being extra cautious about virus transmission. The NJ Department of Health suggests coordinating with neighbors to develop a system, such as signs or on/off porch lights, for distinguishing houses participating in trick-or-treating from those that do not wish to participate.

The NJ Department of Health in its continued efforts to respond to the ongoing transmission of COVID-19 provides a number of recommendations for adapting traditional celebrations and suggestions for ways to celebrate Halloween safely. Download DOH recommendations.

https://www.state.nj.us/health/cd/documents/topics/NCOV/NJ_Halloween_2020.pdf

Additional Halloween safety information is also available on the CDC website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html



Back at the beginning of October, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Halloween was on, with these safety recommendations. However, cases have drastically increased, especially in Essex County. Has your decision about trick or treating changed?