Trump ‘Acted Recklessly’ Says Gov. Murphy; Contact Tracing Underway after Bedminster Event

As positive COVID-19 results continue to be reported among President Trump’s inner circle, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Sunday and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy called out President Donald Trump for putting New Jersey residents at risk.

“The President and his staff acted recklessly in coming to New Jersey knowing that they had been exposed to someone with a confirmed positive test,” said Murphy on Monday. “We hope that no confirmed cases come out of the event in Bedminster. This never should have happened.”

Murphy said that contact tracing efforts are underway following last week’s fundraising event with the President at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Working with the Center for Disease Control, the New Jersey Department of Health, in partnership with the Somerset County Health Dept. and local officials in Bedminster, is leading contact-tracing efforts within New Jersey. There were 206 attendees at two separate events and 19 staff members were involved in both events.

Murphy added that they were investigating reports of a violation of the indoor COVID-19 capacity guidelines for gatherings at the event.

Attendees have been notified that they may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 and that they should quarantine for 14 days; get tested no earlier than 5-7 days after the event and self monitor for symptoms

“We know it can take up to a week – even longer – for an infected person to test positive, so even a negative test taken within this window should not override the need to self-quarantine for a full 14 days,” Murphy emphasized.

Murphy said New Jersey reported receiving 522 new positive COVID-19 test results, for a statewide cumulative total of 208,713.