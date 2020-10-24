Watchung Booksellers to Host Something Happened to Ali Greenleaf Author, 10/28

Watchung Booksellers is pleased to host Hayley Krischer, young adult author of Something Happened to Ali Greenleaf, as part of its ongoing Evening with the Author virtual events. Krischer will be in conversation with Farah Miller, Content Strategy Director for The New York Times Parenting section. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 7:30 pm.

Krischer, a writer and journalist, has been a regular contributor to The New York Times, where she covers women, teenage girls, celebrities, and cultural trends.

In her first young adult novel, Something Happened to Ali Greenleaf, Krischer writes about the sexual assault of a teenage girl and the complicated friendship she forms with her assailant’s best friend. Krisher and Miller will gear the talk toward parents and counselors, as well as teens, in discussing the book’s themes of consent, assault, and healing.

The event is free. Register at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/something-happened.