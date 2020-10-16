Weekend Family Fun: Art, Music and More

Happy weekend, everyone! We made it through another Monday-through-Friday, so now it’s time for some fun! Who’s ready?

If you’ve been missing live theatre, you may want to check out Snow White at The Growing Stage (7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong). Shows will be Friday night at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 4:00 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM. This is a two-person adaptation of Snow White, where two actors play Snow White, the huntsman, the prince, and all seven dwarves! Expect the unexpected in this funny take on a classic. In-person tickets are $18 for Young People, $22 for Seniors, and $28 for Adults. Virtual at Home tickets are $25 per family. Visit the website for tickets and safety protocols.

On Sunday morning, the Jewish Museum will present a virtual Dan + Claudia Zanes Family Concert from 10:00 AM to 10:45 PM. Grammy Award-winner Dan Zanes and jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes will perform a free all-ages concert featuring folk classics, blues, and more. Songs will feature a message of social justice and coming together as a community. Kids can also make a “joy shaker” during the show. Necessary supplies and a registration link are on the website.

On Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM, Montclair Art Museum will present a virtual Sunday Studio for kids ages 5-12. On the third Sunday of every month, join the virtual studio space to look at artworks form current exhibitions and participate in a guided art-making activity with a MAM art educator. This Sunday, explore wildlife animal sculpture by the artist Federico Uribe and create your own animal mask. A list of needed supplies and a registration link is available on the website.

As the leaves change colors on the trees, kids might be curious as to why this happens. This science experiment helps to explain why as kids get to watch color changes a little faster than they’ll see in nature. You’ll need some green leaves, a jar, plastic baggie or wrap, a coffee filter, and rubbing alcohol. This article explains the process as well as the science behind it all.

Scavenger hunts are fun any time of year, but this is a great time to plan a fall-themed afternoon of searching. Here’s a great list to get you started. Maybe take a walk around your neighborhood to see how many items you can find. If you’re not into this list, make your own or have the kids come up with a list for you!