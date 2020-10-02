Weekend Family Fun: Dinos, LEGOS, and More

The weekend is here again! Who’s excited to have a great time? We’ve gathered up some events to help you fill your time.

If you’re looking to get out of the house, check out Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru at MetLife Stadium (1MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford). With over 100 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, this prehistoric adventure is perfect for the dino lovers in your household! It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Time-slots and hours will vary by day. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and are $49 per vehicle. Visit the website for more details, including add-on packages.

BrickCon Exhibition – Online will be held this weekend from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. See hundreds of models created by LEGO hobbyists from around the world. You can view LEGO-related presentations, watch a stop-motion Brick Film, or visit the Brick Bazaar for exclusive swag and other items. Tickets are $5 per device and provide weekend access to the exhibition galleries, LEGO-related shops and vendors in the Brick Bazaar, a vote in the People’s Choice award, and access to a webinar.

Now that October is here, we can commence with the Halloween crafts! Spiderwebs are classic for the holiday and this project is easy and fun for kids of all ages. First, draw a spiderweb on paper or a board. Cover the web outline with glue, then sprinkle it with salt. After the creation dries, use paint to add color to it. This article shows you how to do it!

Another cute-as-can-be craft is this ghost painting project. First, it just doesn’t get any easier. Use a pompom or even a cotton ball and hold on to it with a clothes pin. Dip it into white paint, then dab it on construction paper. Cut eyes and a mouth out of black paper and glue it all onto the ghost once the paint dries. This one is great because there’s no right or wrong way to do it!

Making salt crystals is an easy STEM experiment that kids love. This particular activity turns gives it an autumn theme by making the salt crystals on pipe cleaners shaped like leaves. The STEM part comes into play when kids discover how salt water can turn to crystals on the pipe cleaners. And because this activity takes a few days to come together, kids will get a kick out of checking in on the progress. Check out this article that explains more.