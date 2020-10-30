Weekend Family Fun: Halloween Activities and More

Happy weekend and happy Halloween! Are you ready to have some fun? If so, we’ve rounded up some ideas to help keep you busy and spend your time. Take a look!

Kick off the weekend on Friday night with Skinnamarink with Sharon and Randi! A Halloween Costume Party Singalong! The concert will stream live at 6:30 PM. Sharon (of Sharon, Lois & Bram fame) and her daughter, Randi, are sharing the music of Sharon, Lois & Bram for a new generation. Viewers will be able to see other’s costumes and sing along with each other and the performers. Tickets are $10, $15, or $25; you choose what to pay.

On Saturday, virtually attend A Laurie Berkner Family Concert – Halloween Party. Sing, dance, and play interactive games through your device with Laurie Berkner. There will be two performances and each ticket allows you to attend both shows. Showtimes are 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Join an hour early for pre-show activities. Kids are encouraged to wear a costume. Tickets are $20.

On both Saturday and Sunday, you can catch livestreamed performances of the New Jersey Youth Symphony. On Saturday at 2:00 PM, The NJYS Clarinet Ensemble and Youth Symphony Strings will perform various works by Dvořák, Bloch, Bartók, and Gershwin. On Sunday at 2:30 PM, the NJYS Youth Orchestra will perform works by Borodin and Gordon Jacob. Both of these performances are free. Visit the website for more details.

Kids always seem to want to paint and keeping it interesting can be tough. Try this Pulled String Art project for something new. You’ll dip string in paint, place it between two pieces of paper and then pull, creating a unique project every time. This article goes more in depth on how to make it work well.

Would your little love to send a rocket into space? Would they settle for a rocket craft they can send towards the ceiling? This Straw Rocket craft is super easy and uses paper, a drinking straw (you’ll need the bendy type), and tape. This article includes a rocket printable, but you can certainly draw your own. Make a game out this by seeing whose rocket can go the highest or the furthest, or maybe have a rocket race!

If you have glow-in-the-dark necklaces and pumpkins with stems, you have the makings of a fun fall game! Pumpkin Ring Toss is a game anyone can play and is suitable for all ages. Set up the pumpkin a specific distance away and toss the necklaces on the stem. Award a point if you get it to stay on. Play outside in the evening once it gets dark or stay inside and just turn off the lights so you can see the necklaces glow!