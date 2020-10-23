Weekend Family Fun: Live Events, Virtual Art Adventure, and More

Three cheers for the weekend! There’s plenty of fun to be had and we’ve gathered up some activities to help you spend your time. Check ‘em out!

On Saturday, Kean Stage (1000 Morris Avenue, Union) will present The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular at 11:00 AM at Kean Alumni Stadium. This event features one dazzling circus feat after another in a high-energy, family-friendly flurry of fun! Indulge your curiosity and celebrate your senses as the troupe of acrobats, aerialists, and circus specialty artists bend, twist, flip, and fly into your hearts! Mind-boggling artistry and athleticism ignite the imagination of the young and the young in spirit alike! Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets and safety information are available on the website.

Also on Saturday, State Theatre New Jersey will present their Milk & Cookies Series Online with Charlotte Blake Alston. Charlotte Blake Alston has shared her African and African American tales with audiences from Cape Town to Carnegie Hall, at events ranging from concerts in Japan to the U.S. Presidential Inaugural festivities. Be ready to clap, sing, and play a part in telling stories. This is an online, lively storytelling and music series for families, and the program is perfect for children ages 3-10. Minimum $10 donation.

On Sunday, Montclair Art Museum will present Fall Family Day: Animal Art Adventure from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Join MAM for a fun-filled virtual family festival in this animal art adventure! Meet artist Federico Uribe, who will be joining from Miami. Take a peek inside his creative studio and hear about his process in making Plastic Coral Reef, currently on view at MAM. This program is geared towards children ages 5-12 with their adult companions, but all are welcome. Families will need to have a computer, tablet or phone with internet and access to Zoom, and will receive an email confirmation with the event link after registration. Participants will also need to provide their own materials, which will be listed on our website in advance. This event is free for members and $12 per family for non-members.

If you’re looking for something new to do with pumpkins besides make jack-o-lanterns and unintentionally feed them to squirrels, here’s an activity that should keep little hands busy. Pumpkin geoboards are not only lots of fun, but they can also help develop fine and gross motor skills, get kids thinking creatively, and serve as a pathway to conversations about shapes, colors, designs, and many other things. And any activity that can be adapted to what you have in the house or to suit your child’s whims and needs is even better! Kids insert pushpins and golf tees into a pumpkin and then wrap rubber bands around them. Easy peasy!

Before you bag up all those leaves on the lawn, try this Fun Fall Leaf Maze and Labyrinth idea. Rake the leaves into little paths, leaving openings for the kids to go in and out. You can also block off paths like you’d find in a real maze. If your kids are too little for a maze, you don’t have the room, or you just don’t want to do complicated raking, you can try making different shapes or even just make paths that lead them around. Older kids may want to get in on designing the maze for younger siblings, too.