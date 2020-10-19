Wife Of Glen Ridge Police Officer Who Died From COVID-19 Makes Plea To Vote Out Trump

Glen Ridge resident Alice Roberts, wife of Glen Ridge Police Officer Charles “Rob” Roberts, who died earlier this year after contracting COVID-19, wrote an opinion piece for the Star Ledger, to reach out to voters.

“After catching COVID-19 that required a brief stay in the hospital, President Trump blithely said, “Don’t let it take over your lives,” writes Roberts.

It’s much too late for that, of course. For my family and me, it took over our lives when it took my husband, Rob.”

Roberts also writes of Trump: “I plead with you to remember his lack of action after learning the true dangers of the virus in January. Consider the long-term consequences that his failed pandemic response has had on first responders, doctors, nurses, workers, students, teachers, and families.”

Read her entire piece at NJ.com.