Win $500 in Montclair Ambulance Unit ‘Your Life Is Our Mission’ Video Contest

Montclair Ambulance Unit (MAU) needs your help to tell their story. And one winner will receive a prize of $500.

MAU is holding its first ever video contest. Here’s why:

MAU is Montclair’s first responder to medical emergencies. Whether it’s a case of coronavirus, a broken arm from falling off a jungle gym or a heart attack in the middle of the night, if you dial 9-1-1, Montclair Ambulance Unit responds. We’ve been answering the call around the clock for 65 years. MAU is an independent, non-profit entity. Unlike the Police and Fire departments, we’re not part of the township, so our operations aren’t funded by your tax dollars. Our revenue comes only from insurance reimbursements and charitable donations.

Montclair residents aren’t charged a dime for our services! We bill only private or public medical insurance and accept whatever they pay. We don’t ask for a co-pay or bill you for any balance. That’s right – you don’t have to pay us to take you to the hospital.

Our highly trained, professional EMTs are heroes. They provide responsive, patient-first care 24/7/365, answering over 3000 calls per year. When most of us were quarantining at home, they knowingly rushed to care for our friends, neighbors and seniors stricken with COVID-19. With caseloads up all over the state, the next wave is already on the way.

MAU relies on donations, but is struggling with a growing budget shortfall.

Here’s where you come in — MAU wants you to create a public service announcement that highlights MAU’s service to the Montclair Community and the financial challenges it faces as an independent non-profit agency in the middle of a pandemic.

MAU wants you to: Be creative. Have fun. And remember: YOUR LIFE IS OUR MISSION

. The contest is open to New Jersey residents age 13 or older. Minors must have parental authorization to enter.

2. The contest begins on October 13, 2020 and the deadline for submissions is November 15, 2020.

Click for full contest details and rules.