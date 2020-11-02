Annual Halloween Portrait Event Helps The Hungry

Baristanet Staff -

Halloween was definitely different this year — with candy chutes and socially distanced treat tables stepping in for traditional trick or treating.

Photographer Michael Stahl, who holds an annual Halloween portrait session to help feed those in need, also had to improvise this year.

“With the help of Commonwealth Club volunteers, a safe environment was created and social distancing maintained,” says Stahl, who shares that about 45 families came by for Halloween portraits Saturday.

The event, which has happened annually in Montclair for more than 10 years, was a success, even during a pandemic.

Portraits by Michael Stahl collected 60 bags of groceries at the event; the groceries were delivered to Toni’s Kitchen and the Human Needs Food Pantry. Also collected were 100 winter coats delivered to the Salvation Army.

Michael Stahl creating Halloween magic from a safe distance.

“We are grateful to the community for participating and for really embracing the goal of collecting food, and now coats too, for those in our area that need the assistance,” says Stahl.

Baristanet Local Offers

NOW AVAILABLE! A PANDEMIC PLAYBOOK FOR KIDS

by Why Can't I Play With My Friends?-A Pandemic Playbook For Kids" - 6 days ago

View More

Click here to sign up for Baristanet's free daily emails and news alerts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR