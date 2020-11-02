Explore the History Of Women and Voting Virtually With Montclair History Center

Montclair History Center’s Jane Eliasof kicks off this week’s History at Home with a short discussion of the history of Montclair’s Equal Suffrage League and some of the women’s experiences as “suffragettes.” Once suffrage was achieved, the group morphed into the League of Women Voters, an active organization in Montclair today. Join a panel discussion with a few of the women who have been involved with the League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area for years. They share their triumphs and challenges. Bring your questions!

November 5 – Montclair History Center Virtual Event

12 noon and 7 p.m. (two different panels)

