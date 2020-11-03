Former Home of Montclair’s Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin For Sale

Want to live in the home where astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Montclair’s Man on the Moon, grew up? That would be 25 Princeton Place, a 7-bedroom, 4 bath home, that was listed for sale by owner on Monday for $1,049,000. Taxes are $25,328.

The home is located on a corner lot, steps from Anderson Park. Besides being famous as the home of Buzz Aldrin, (a plaque on a stone outside the home shares its history), 25 Princeton Place is also part of Montclair’s historic Oakcroft neighborhood and is significant for its twin-gable Tudor Revival design.

According to the listing, the home has 4 bedrooms and two baths on the second floor and 3 more bedrooms and a bath on the third floor. It features a large living room with fireplace and a formal dining room with 12 foot ceilings.

Aldrin, during a visit back in 2015, said he used to like to walk along the roof of 25 Princeton Place.