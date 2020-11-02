Montclair Sportswriter Harvey Araton at Watchung Booksellers’ Virtual Event, 11/5

Watchung Booksellers is pleased to host Montclair sportswriter Harvey Araton, author of Our Last Season: A Writer, a Fan, a Friendship as part of its ongoing Evening with the Author virtual events.

Araton will be in conversation with Lori Hamamato, former VP of Public Relations for the New York Knicks and Marc Stein, sportswriter for the New York Times. The free event will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 pm.

Harvey Araton, one of the nation’s best-known sports journalists, covered thousands of Knicks games over the course of his long and distinguished career. Michelle Musler, on the other hand, was largely anonymous, except to the players, coaches, and writers who passed through Madison Square Garden for the 45 years she held Knicks season tickets. Stationed behind the Knicks bench, the Garden was her second home–and the place where an extraordinary friendship between fan and sportswriter was forged.

Araton will share his stories of their friendship with colleagues Lori Hamamato and Marc Stein, who both knew Michelle during her decades-long dedication to the Knicks. The event is free. Register at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/our-last-season.